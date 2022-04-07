Device with bomb components destroyed at Ector County Courthouse

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -While no arrests have been made, police have people of interest in a situation involving a device with bomb components this morning at the Ector County Courthouse.

The device was discovered at around 7:45 Thursday morning.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says Odessa Police used a device that shoots high-pressure water at dangerous devices to destroy the object in question. CBS7 was told the destroyed device did have bomb components.

Federal investigators with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on their way. This will fall under the purview of the Federal Government.

As of right now, the only description of the persons of interest is they were wearing a jacket. But cameras pointing at the area are being reviewed.

The courthouse is closed until noon.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.