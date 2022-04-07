Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after woman is fatally shot inside Copperas Cove home

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Frazier, 37, who was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside the same home where a woman was fatally shot, has been charged with murder, online jail records show.

In addition to murder, Frazier was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Police responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Hobby Road in Copperas Cove on April 7 at about 12:25 p.m. after someone called 911 for help, then hung up.

Destiney Jassmund Carey, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

Frazier was also found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He was charged after his release from the medical facility.

Police have not officially confirmed if Frazier is being charged with murder in connection with the death of Carey. Police have also not clarified if Frazier and Carey were married or a couple.

KWTX is working to learn more about the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

Shooting investigation
Marshall police seeking leads in Sunday night shooting
8 bonds for city improvement fill Winnsboro May ballot
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon