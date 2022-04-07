Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who swerved into an oncoming traffic lane in an effort to “scare” another driver and killed her when he struck her vehicle head-on has been indicted by a Van Zandt County grand jury.

The Van Zandt County grand jury indicted Victor Alfonso Medina, of Canton, on a manslaughter charge on March 25. No court date has been set yet.

The wreck occurred about 10 miles south of Canton on FM 1651 in Van Zandt County on Dec. 167, 2021.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Medina was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on FM 165. At the same time, Taylor Layne Raper, 18, was driving east on the same road.

A Texas Department of Public Safety report stated Medina recognized Raper as an acquaintance and swerved over the center line in an effort to “scare her.” Medina’s truck struck the front left of Raper’s vehicle.

Medina was later arrested and charged with manslaughter.

