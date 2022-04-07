Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Burglars raid Hopkins County church parking lots

Pictured are two of the suspects in a string f vehicle burglaries in Hopkins County. (Source:...
Pictured are two of the suspects in a string f vehicle burglaries in Hopkins County. (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the people who broke into several vehicles in church parking lots while the victims were attending services Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the vehicle burglaries occurred in the Sulphur Springs area.

Two of the suspects tried to use stolen debit/credit cards at a Walmart in the county, and they were caught on surveillance video from the store, the Facebook post stated. Stills from the video show that one man was wearing a cross necklace.

The suspects who went to the Hopkins County Walmart were traveling in a burgundy Ford Escape, the Facebook post stated.

Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

“If you have any information about these suspects please contact Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas or Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Kilgore shooting
Man shot in back in Kilgore
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Two-vehicle collision kills Arp woman
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.
Police searching for suspects in Mount Vernon tobacco robbery
Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview water lines to be flushed after main break