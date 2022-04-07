Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro ISD’s campuses are open again, according to BISD Superintendent Keri Hampton.

“The city has canceled the search,” Hampton said.

For a brief time Thursday morning, the exterior doors to the BISD campuses in Brownsboro were locked, and students were prevented from going outside, Hampton said. She explained that the district was not technically on a “lockdown.” Hampton said students were allowed to move about freely inside the BISD buildings.

Brownsboro Police Chief Danny Ford said the BISD exterior doors were locked because they arrested one suspect, and law enforcement officers from several different agencies were searching the town for a female suspect. The woman was allegedly with a man who broke the glass on a home’s front door to gain entry.

Ford said the homeowner, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle, met the suspect after he broke into the home. The homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene. The man was charged with burglary of a habitation and was taken to the Henderson County Jail. The BPD chief said the burglary suspect was not armed.

Authorities were unable to locate the female suspect in Brownsboro, so the search was called off. Ford said.

No injuries were reported.

The exterior doors of the two campuses in Chandler were not locked.

Hampton said everything is now back to normal at Brownsboro ISD.

