Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Athens man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested an Athens man Thursday night for possessing more than...
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested an Athens man Thursday night for possessing more than 150 child pornography videos.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of possessing more than 150 child pornography videos has plead guilty.

Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, entered the plea in Judge Scott McKee’s court. McKee sentenced him to 10 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Alfaro was arrested in July 2021 at a home in the 100 block of Tillison Street in Athens. Authorities said they found the videos on his phone.

Previous reporting:

Athens man accused of having 150 child porn videos on phone

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

Longview Main Break
Longview’s water safe to drink again
Caldwell Zoo Supervisor of Reptiles William Garvin said there are about 30 different types of...
Reptile expert gives safety tips as snake season slithers into East Texas
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave
This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education,...
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share her story of abuse, encourage others to leave