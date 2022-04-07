Athens man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of possessing more than 150 child pornography videos has plead guilty.

Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, entered the plea in Judge Scott McKee’s court. McKee sentenced him to 10 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Alfaro was arrested in July 2021 at a home in the 100 block of Tillison Street in Athens. Authorities said they found the videos on his phone.

Previous reporting:

Athens man accused of having 150 child porn videos on phone

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.