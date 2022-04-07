Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 structures, 4 vehicles burn in Smith County fire

Aftermath of fire on CR 3105
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several departments are on the scene of a fire in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the call came in at 2:02 about a fire in the 22500 block of CR 3105.

Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.
Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.

Red Springs, Winona, Jackson Heights, Chapel Hill responded to the location on 3105 for a brush fire. When they arrived on scene, two buildings were involved as well as four vehicles. Approximately two acres of property were lost. The fire is still under investigation but officials say they believe it started from a power line that sparked.

Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.
Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is now under control and officials are starting to return units.

