2 structures, 4 vehicles burn in Smith County fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several departments are on the scene of a fire in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the call came in at 2:02 about a fire in the 22500 block of CR 3105.

Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon. (KLTV)

Red Springs, Winona, Jackson Heights, Chapel Hill responded to the location on 3105 for a brush fire. When they arrived on scene, two buildings were involved as well as four vehicles. Approximately two acres of property were lost. The fire is still under investigation but officials say they believe it started from a power line that sparked.

The fire is now under control and officials are starting to return units.

