Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A cold front is on the way to East Texas this morning.  Many places are starting out warm in the 70s, but temperatures will fall behind the front by late morning.  Expect partly cloudy skies this morning and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.  A few isolated showers are possible, especially in Eastern counties but not much rain is expected.  North winds will pick up and gust to 20 and 25 mph behind the front, making for a windy afternoon.  Sunny but still windy with even cooler temperatures through the end of the week.  Highs on Thursday and Friday won’t make it out of the 60s.  A warming trend is expected for the weekend with chances for rain returning early next week.

