Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy conditions today as clouds steadily clear out.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! A stark cold front rushed through East Texas this morning and will keep things a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday. Northerly winds will gust upwards of 30-35+ mph at times, so please refrain from doing any outdoor burning for now. Highs this afternoon will trend a bit cooler than yesterday, with most seeing upper 60s to lower 70s around 4-5 PM. Sunny and breezy conditions prevail for the rest of the workweek as mornings begin in the lower to middle 40s and highs top off in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Southerly winds return on Saturday and will help our dry air quickly warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds increase later on Palm Sunday and a few spotty showers will be possible late in the day. Storm chances increase yet again for next Monday and Tuesday as moisture and instability return to East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed northern portions of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms, mainly for the late afternoon into the late evening hours both on Monday and Tuesday. This next potential round of severe weather is still several days away, so please remain weather alert and monitor for further updates. Just know that we are watching this set up closely and will keep you updated with the latest.

