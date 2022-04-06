Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texans head to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti talks to two East Texans who have traveled to Poland in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees.

Robert and Mindy Watson said they’re doing it to help their neighbors.

“We do it because of our love for the Lord and our love for our neighbor,” Robert Watson said. “Our neighbor does not have to be next door. Our neighbors are people in need, people that we can help.”

Mindy Watson, center, in Poland.
Mindy Watson, center, in Poland.(KLTV)

