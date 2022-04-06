WebXtra: East Texans head to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti talks to two East Texans who have traveled to Poland in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees.

Robert and Mindy Watson said they’re doing it to help their neighbors.

“We do it because of our love for the Lord and our love for our neighbor,” Robert Watson said. “Our neighbor does not have to be next door. Our neighbors are people in need, people that we can help.”

Mindy Watson, center, in Poland. (KLTV)

