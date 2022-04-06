Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office looking for looters who stole from tornado-damaged home

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
UPSHUR COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the people who stole two refrigerators, a freezer, an oven, an air conditioner, and a water heater from a home that was damaged beyond repair during the recent tornado.

According to a press release, the theft occurred sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning at a home in the 3300 Block of East State Highway 154, east of Gilmer. After the home was damaged by the tornado, its owners loaded a white refrigerator, a stainless-steel refrigerator, a white freezer, a stainless-steel oven, a green Rheem air conditioning unit, ad a green Rheem water heater onto a flatbed trailer.

“The homeowners, who are now living in a hotel, had left the trailer with the items on their property,” the press release stated. “Thieves removed those items from the flatbed trailer.”

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting extra patrols in the areas that were damaged by the tornado, the press release stated. Full enforcement actions will be taken against any of those victims.

“Anyone with knowledge of this incident or any other storm-related theft is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 843-3131,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

