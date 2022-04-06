Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two-vehicle collision kills Arp woman

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wednesday morning crash near Arp killed one driver and sent another to the hospital.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2003 Mack truck towing a trailer was traveling southbound on State Highway 135, one mile northeast of Arp.

Around 4:12 a.m., Mary Shoemaker was traveling a 2001 Chevy Silverado northbound on SH 135.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Silverado veered into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking the truck which was towing the trailer. The Silverado then traveled underneath the towed trailer.

Shoemaker, 65, of Arp, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Editor’s note: The initial story stated that the truck towing a trailer veered into oncoming traffic. The Silverado was the vehicle that actually veered into oncoming traffic, according to Texas DPS. We regret the error and have corrected this story.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

