Toddler found unresponsive in Polk County pond dies

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a pond near the Blanchard area on March 31.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, PCSO deputies arrived at the scene and found a first responder trying to save the 18-month-old child’s life. The child was taken to Livingston CHI Memorial Hospital and later flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The toddler remained hospitalized over the weekend but died on Sunday, the Facebook post stated.

The case is still under investigation.

“If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 936-327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

