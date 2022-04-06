Storm damage cleanup vouchers available for Smith County residents

From Smith County

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Smith Countywide Cleanup vouchers are now available at Whitehouse City Hall for people who suffered property damages from Monday night’s storm.

The Smith Countywide Cleanup is running throughout April and allows for all Smith County residents to take one truckload of bulky trash to the landfill for free. The program began April 1, and vouchers are available at several County Offices, including the Annex Building, at 200 E. Fergusson Street in Tyler, as well as the Constable/Justice of the Peace Offices throughout the County.

The vouchers are now available at Whitehouse City Hall, to be more conveniently distributed from its Utility Department, located at 101 A Bascom Road.

Smith County saw widespread damage due to the overnight storm on Monday, but Whitehouse was one of the areas hardest hit. Limbs and brush, as well as most debris, can be included in the free trip to the landfill.

Each year, during National County Government Month, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court offer the Countywide Cleanup program, which allows residents to take one truck-load of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste) for free to the Greenwood Farms Landfill, located at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767, Tyler. The landfill is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Its phone number is 800-678-7274.

For a list of items that cannot be taken to the landfill for free, or for locations where the vouchers can be picked up, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/commissioners-court/commissioner-court-meeting-videos/2020-county-wide-clean-up.

