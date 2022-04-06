Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Splotchy bass in East Texas waters may have virus

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Have you spotted a spotted fish in East Texas waters?

Researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation/melanosis, a.k.a Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass species associated with a virus.

The virus has never been identified in humans or common domestic pets. As long as the fish are in good condition, they’re safe to handle and eat if cooked properly.

If you catch a bass with ink-like spots, please snap a pic and report location to cynthia.fox@tpwd.texas.gov.

