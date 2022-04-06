Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday morning, storms raged through East Texas, taking the life of 71-year-old W.M. Solomon.

Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, whom he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.

“He was just a good guy,” Richey said. “Looks like an old-school cowboy. He always had his cowboy hat on. Anything you needed, he’d help you. I’ll miss him.”

Richey said he heard the tree fall on Solomon’s home around 2 a.m.

“Several people in the park came running over, and beating on doors and hollering, and there was no response,” Richey said. “By the time we got out, it was too late. He was already gone.”

Solomon drove a dump truck in Gilmer for more than 30 years.

“He was going to retire next year. He was looking forward to that,” Richey said.

City of Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said the city is praying for the loss of a community member.

“We lost a neighbor. We lost a friend. We lost a citizen in Whitehouse, and we’re mourning over that loss,” Wansley said.

No additional injuries were reported in Whitehouse.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

