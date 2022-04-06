Neighboring fire departments assist Longview after water break

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has requested assistance from neighboring departments after the city suffered a water main break Wednesday.

According to Longview fire marshal Kevin May, Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department is bringing a 2,000 gallon water tender which will be stationed on the north side of Longview. Smith County ESD will also be sending two water tenders, one will be stationed in south Longview, the other will be sent to support the two hospitals for water in their chillers.

May said Elderville-Lakeport VFD, White Oak, and West Harrison will also be ready to respond to help as well should it be needed.

“In a crucial situation like a structure fire, you need to have those resources available right then, you don’t need them 10 minutes from now, 15 minutes from now, however long that travel time is for that department to get to you, that could be the matter of a life or death,” May said.

The water tenders will be dispatched to assist in firefighting operations should any structure fires break out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.