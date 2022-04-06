Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with killing her 8-year-old son in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Criminal charges have been officially filed against a Wisconsin-area mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son.

WBAY reports Natalia Hitchcock, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said Natalia Hitchcock assaulted Oliver on March 30 at their apartment. He died two days later at a children’s hospital in Milwaukee due to his injuries.

“The children’s [Wisconsin] hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time, unfortunately,” said SFPD Police Chief Eric Miller.

According to Miller, at least two officers wore body cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

The case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, but Miller said this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim. Yeah, none of us will forget,” Miller said.

Natalia Hitchcock appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time.

Miller said the second charge she is facing refers to another incident at the home that was something not reported to them previously.

“Many officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them. We talked to doctors and staff; there was nothing else the officers could do,” Miller said.

Authorities said an autopsy on Oliver is scheduled for some time this week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
Charger starts fire in SFA residence hall
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Sacramento mass shooting was gang-related, police say
Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who...
Family of Amir Locke 'disgusted' by no criminal charges against officer
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program