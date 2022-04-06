Man shot in back in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Kilgore Wednesday.

According to Assistant Chief Jonathan Gage, they received information at about 7 a.m. Wednesday that a man was in an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police are working to determine what happened in a residential area at two locations. One is in the 700 block of Spell Street, the other in the 700 block of Bell Street. Police said the victim was in both locations and they are now working to piece together a timeline of what happened.

Crews remain on the scene in the 700 block of Spell Street.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.