Lufkin zoo announces death of lion

Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - Ellen Trout Zoo staff members and visitors are mourning the death of Mashaka, an African lion.

According to a post on the Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page, Mashaka was born at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas, on June 13, 2006, and he died peacefully surrounded by his keepers on Tuesday.

Ellen Trout Zoo Staffers Mourn the Death of Mashaka Mashaka, a male African Lion, was born June 13, 2006 at the Cameron...

Posted by Ellen Trout Zoo [official] on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

“Mashaka was 1.5 years old when he arrived at the Ellen Trout Zoo from the Cameron Park Zoo. He was a young male sporting a mohawk with his mane in the early stages of development. Zoo visitors witnessed his growth from an awkward adolescent to a magnificent adult male lion.”

Over the years, Mashaka developed a dark mane and showed some of the characteristics of Atlas lions, the Facebook post stated.

While Mashaka was at the Ellen Trout Zoo, he sired two male cubs, and he had three gran-cubs at another zoo.

“The second, a snow-white cub named Ashur who gained worldwide attention until his coat began turning tan, is still here with Mashaka’s mate Adia,” the Facebook post stated. “Mashaka was an excellent father, often playing with the cub.”

In September of 2016, Mashaka suffered a vascular lesion on his spinal cord, and he was unable to get up. However, he recovered from this, and he was reunited with his cub, the Facebook post stated.

Although Mashaka had some lasting mobility issues, he “continued to live a full life and was a favorite among zoo visitors.”

According to the Facebook post, Mashaka’s health had begun to decline recently, and diagnostic tests indicate he was suffering from kidney and liver failure.

A necropsy will be performed on Mashaka to determine the cause of his death.

“His death has left a void in the hearts of those who took care of him and went to any extreme to give him the best care possible,” the Facebook post stated. “He will be missed by his keepers and the thousands of guests who have visited him over his lifetime.”

