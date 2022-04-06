Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston police say officers shot, killed man who charged with knife

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Houston police say officers shot and wounded a man when he charged at them with a knife after he killed a construction worker with the worker’s own stolen truck, crashed into the lobby of a high-rise, and then stabbed someone else.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the suspect carjacked the 59-year-old construction worker’s truck shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. As the victim was walking to the office of the luxury apartment building west of downtown where he had been working, the suspect ran him over and then crashed into the lobby of the building. He says the suspect then stabbed another man, who is in stable condition and that officers shot the suspect twice after he charged at them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

