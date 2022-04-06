Hegar tells oil, gas group that petroleum is not going anywhere

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas - Acquisition, Divestitures, and Mergers Group (ETX ADAM) held their meeting Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar was in attendance as a special guest speaker.

Glenn Hegar touched upon the effect the oil and gas industry is currently having on the state of Texas.

“We export more products out of the state of Texas than any other state in the nation, hands down, but with that, the biggest export piece is from what? From the oil and gas sector,” said Hegar.

Hegar explained that Texas is the ninth largest economy in the world, and one of the most diverse.

“Oil and gas is still an important part of the economy its still an important part of the northeast section of the state of Texas,” said Hegar.

Hegar says there’s rumors and expectations of transitioning from gas to green energy, electric, and solar power.

“Petroleum products is going to continue to be a part of our lives for many many decades into the future, and I think it’s important to make that connectivity that we all want a cleaner environment,” said Hegar.

He says that it’s illogical that petroleum gas will ever not be used being that we currently use it for so many purposes.

“The two have to be wed together and make sure that were doing both, because we’re not going to move off of, essentially, a petroleum industry anytime soon,” said Hegar.

Hegar also spoke upon the current gas prices.

“When you go to the pump, we’re all realizing that were paying practically almost $4 a gallon for gas, that’s really hard on all of us, but especially those who can least afford it, and so that higher inflationary prices the fact is Texas derives a significant amount of revenues as a state treasury from the oil and gas sector in severance taxes,” said Hegar.

