Garth Brooks set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to North Texas for the first time time in seven years.

The concert is set to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 30. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-877-654-2784.

This will be Brooks’ first time headlining at AT&T Stadium. Other stadiums on his tour schedule include Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Set For Arlington, TX #GARTHinARLINGTON



Tickets Go ON SALE Friday, April 15th, 10:00 AM CT -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/KfyxjF2By6 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 6, 2022

