Garth Brooks set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to North Texas for the first time time in seven years.
The concert is set to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 30. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be bought at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-877-654-2784.
This will be Brooks’ first time headlining at AT&T Stadium. Other stadiums on his tour schedule include Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
