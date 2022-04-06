Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cooler than normal temperatures are here for a few days for all of East Texas along with lots of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night. Very windy conditions are expected to persist for the next week or so, with a bit less wind expected on Saturday. The spring-time winds are here. We start warming up into the weekend and rain chances increase early next week as well. Showers, Thundershowers and Isolated Thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with a few lingering into Wednesday. The Storm Predication Center is looking closely at Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon for isolated severe storms to occur. We have already increased the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for those afternoons and will continue to monitor early next week for you. NW winds will remain very gusty through Friday, settle a bit on Saturday, then a more southerly wind will be dominate through the middle part of next week at 15-20 mph, gusts higher. Have a wonderful day. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while we have them.

