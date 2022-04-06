Company moves to withdraw plans to build waste facility near Sam Rayburn Reservoir

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Montana-based company PA Prospect Corporation has filed to withdraw its application to build a 256.7-acre facility to store, handle, treat and dispose of non-hazardous oil and gas waste in San Augustine County.

The issue first arose in 2019 when PA Prospect, a company that constructs oil and gas waste disposal sites, applied for a permit at a site in San Augustine County. Residents who live in the area voiced their concerns about the facility. County officials said about 700 people sent protest letters to the Railroad Commission of Texas.

On March 25, PA Prospect filed to withdraw its application citing the administrative law judge’s recommendation issued earlier in the month that the RRC reject the permit.

In a joint statement, State Sen. Robert Nichols and Rep. Trent Ashby recommended the Texas Railroad Commission deny the permit with prejudice to prohibit the company from attempting to file another permit application.

“Following the Railroad Commission’s staff recommendation to deny PA Prospect’s permit application to construct a waste facility in San Augustine, PA Prospect folded under pressure and made a motion to withdraw their application and requested the RRC allow them to do so without prejudice,” the lawmakers said in the statement. “If granted, this means the applicant could reapply at a later date without any partiality from the RRC with respect to the previously discredited application.

Railroad commissioners are expected to consider PA Prospect’s case at a hearing on April 12.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ San Augustine Co. residents voice concerns over proposed oil and gas waste disposal site

+ Hearings on proposed oil and gas waste disposal facility in San Augustine County to begin Tuesday

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.