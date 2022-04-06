City of Whitehouse focuses on cleanup as electricity nearly restored

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse experienced winds in excess of 100 miles per hour when severe weather came through East Texas around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Now, various crews are working to clean up and restore power around town.

The wind report comes via the National Weather Service’s survey conducted Tuesday afternoon.

Whitehouse Fire Chief Madison Johnson said the southeastern portion of the city was most impacted by the weather and said that the city’s priority now is to clean up and focus on restoration to make sure citizens have the resources they need to get their property cleaned up and pieced back together.

Per Johnson, Whitehouse’s electricity service is at about 95 percent restored, with expectations that Oncor will have electricity at 100 percent by the end of the day.

“They hit it like hornets when they realized their community was without power and they did an amazing job getting power restored,” Johnson said.

As for debris disposal, Johnson said the City of Whitehouse has made arrangements with Republic Waste Management to do extra pickups of material such as branches, limbs, etc. As such, the city is asking residents to cut the limbs into three-foot sections and huddle them and put them out on the curb. Republic will run their normal trash service in addition to these organic pickups.

Johnson that although there wasn’t a great demand for volunteerism yesterday, the community really stepped up and were willing to help their fellow neighbors out with cutting limbs and cleanup.

