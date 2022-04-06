Bat tests positive for rabies at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Tyler Animal Services was alerted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that a bat in Tyler tested positive for rabies.

A stray bat was found at the Caldwell Zoo after an unknown individual who alerted zoo staff to the bat may have been exposed. The bat was not part of any exhibit at the zoo. Any individuals who may have had contact with this bat or are concerned should contact Tyler Animal Services at 903-535-0045 or DSHS at 903-533-5243.

“It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, the Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation,” said Tyler Animal Services in a statement.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.

A City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age.

Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

