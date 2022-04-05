Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winnsboro man dies in jail cell

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and died Tuesday.

Mark Wayne Stovall, 53, of Winnsboro was on medical watch at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jail staff performed CPR in Stovall’s cell until they were relieved by EMS according to the sheriff’s office.

Stovall was pronounced deceased at the jail.

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into the incident. Stovall’s body was sent to Tyler for autopsy.

