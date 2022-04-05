Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler native makes it through another round on American Idol

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, California (KLTV) - Tyler native Fritz Hager III wowed the American Idol Judges with a song he composed himself.

Hager said he composed the song, Inconsequential Love, for his sister after a fight between the two.

He received a standing ovation from Katy Perry for the performance and made it to the top 24.

RELATED:

+ East Texan Fritz Hager earns a spot in American Idol’s Hollywood week after acoustic audition

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Jared Leto stars as the title character in Morbius.
The Stew Review: Morbius sucks the fun out of a campy concept
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees