Tyler native makes it through another round on American Idol

HOLLYWOOD, California (KLTV) - Tyler native Fritz Hager III wowed the American Idol Judges with a song he composed himself.

Hager said he composed the song, Inconsequential Love, for his sister after a fight between the two.

He received a standing ovation from Katy Perry for the performance and made it to the top 24.

RELATED:

+ East Texan Fritz Hager earns a spot in American Idol’s Hollywood week after acoustic audition

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.