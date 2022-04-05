Storms leave behind damage in Tyler

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of the Tuesday morning storms.

Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, emergency responders are trying to get access to the victim, as of 7 a.m. He said he had no other details on the death.

Front Street and Baxter Drive.

On Barbara Drive, Brooks said there was a report of a RV which was hit by a falling tree. More damage was reported on Judy and Bird Point.

Brooks said there were reports of at least four trees falling on homes in the area.

In the Noonday area, Brooks said a crash was reported in the area of CR 1125 and CR 1113 after a vehicle hit a tree in the road.

In Tyler, Lt. William Sinclair with the Tyler Police Department said there were two homes reported with trees fallen on them, but no injuries were reported. Elsewhere there were reports of trees in the roadway and power outages in some places in Tyler. The intersections of Frankston Hwy and Sunnybrook Dr., Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr., Paluxy Dr. and E. Grande Blvd, Amhearst St. and Old Bullard Rd, and Kinsey Dr. and Loop 323 are reported to be without power.

At the Azalea Court duplex located on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler, a large tree fell over in the complex.

A home also had a tree on it at Front Street and Baxter in Tyler.

The City of Tyler is working to clear roadways in the following areas:

Driftwood Lane and Woodland Hills Drive

Wilder Woods

Wilder Way Road

Wilma Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

There are 10 traffic signals without power. Five of them are on generator power and portable four-way stop signs have been placed at the others. If intersections lose power and are dark, they should be treated as all-way stops.

Oncor estimates the power will be restored by 4 p.m.

