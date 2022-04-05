Smith County CPS prosecutors see increased caseload

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The caseload for prosecutors dealing with CPS cases in Smith County is growing.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman called it “extraordinary growth” in a recent meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. Putman was there to ask commissioners for an additional position to help take care of the increasing caseload. Commissioners granted the request by reassigning an existing position at the county jail.

“If you go and look at the statistics, some of your worst offenders, people who are on death row, addicts, and domestic violence perpetrators, they all have had a run-in with CPS usually at some point in time,” said Jessica Wortham, a prosecutor for the CPS Division of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

Wortham has handled CPS cases for about six years now and feels strongly about the work they do.

“It really is a position where you can stop the cycle of violence and it is so important,” she said.

But with the climb in cases, Wortham said they’re finding it increasingly difficult to give every case and every child the attention deserved.

“Over the last few years, we went from around 300 cases to more than 500 cases.”

And that caseload is now approaching 600. Wortham said a national organization recommends each prosecutor have no more than 100 cases. She said counties of similar size typically have about four to five CPS prosecutors. The new position will give Smith County three-and-a-half, she said.

“I think one of our prosecutors who does part-time CPS and part-time protective orders had 108 cases, and she’s just part-time,” Wortham said. “And that extra prosecutor is going to be part-time protective orders and well.”

When it comes to the reasons behind the increase, Wortham blames everything from a growing population to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said caused some families to lose resources and others to fall back into old patterns of addiction.

“In the past, we had a lot of cases that dealt with substance abuse, specifically methamphetamine and cocaine. And we still see those cases, but there’s also been a really big uptick in cases involving domestic violence and mental health.”

No matter the reason, Wortham expects the caseload to keep growing - but says their office is ready to help the helpless.

