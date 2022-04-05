Rusk County homes, businesses damaged in overnight severe weather

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A dance studio in Henderson on West Richardson Drive called Dance Xtreme Texas took one of the hardest hits in Henderson from Monday night’s storm.

Property manager of the dance studio, Kristy Campbell, is concerned for the tenants who rent from her.

“Straight-line winds is what we’re thinking that it is. We got a call about 2:45 this morning from the police department that the roof was ripped off,” Campbell said

Damage after Storm (Sariah Bonds)

The owners are currently reaching out to the community to see where classes can take place.

“We’re going to try to find them another place that we can move them to temporarily until we can get everything fixed up,” says Campbell.

Businesses and homes sustained significant, visible damage around Rusk County in the aftermath of Monday night’s severe weather.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said they have received several reports of wind damage to roofs and awnings around Henderson. They said a large tree is reported to be blocking both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 259 N, about two miles north of FM 2276.

Homes and businesses sustained damage due to overnight severe weather in Rusk County. (KLTV)

Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder is investigating all of the damage done to property from last night’s storm

“Immediately after the storm, Henderson Police Department started answering alarm calls due to power outages,” Linder said.

That’s when they discovered multiple roof damage, minor damage, and many uprooted trees.

Amongst many of the uprooted trees that occurred in Rusk County after the storm, the one that fell on Margaret Gilliland’s bedroom she says nearly killed her. Multiple roof issues and other minor damage were discovered after the storm.

“I got to the living room after I said my prayer, and I held my head down and covered my head right after I said my prayer and sat down that tree came down so the good lord carried me out of my bed room and into my living room,” Gilliand said.

A Tree Fell on Margaret Gilliand's bedroom (Sariah Bonds)

She says her animals surrounded her and covered her during the storm.

Gilliland said she doesn’t know why or what woke her up, but it’s a miracle that she did.

“The good Lord took me out of my bed and into my living room. Don’t say there’s not a Lord, there’s not a God. He loves me and he’s here for me and you.”

