Rose Rudman Trail closed between Rieck Road and East Grande Boulevard
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rose Rudman Recreational Trail between Rieck Road and East Grande Boulevard is closed until further notice due to downed trees and storm damage.
Crews also are working to restore misaligned traffic detection cameras, remove downed trees and repair fence damage to City owned facilities after severe thunderstorms went through the area early Tuesday morning.
