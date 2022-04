WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport confirmed a nearly 100 mph downburst wind in the Whitehouse area Tuesday morning that caused widepread damage.

If you use the EF Scale, which designates how strong tornadoes are, and this system was NOT a tornado, it would be equal to an EF1 Storm.

