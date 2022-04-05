Nacogdoches softball enjoying winning culture

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If there was an award for the most improved team, the Nacogdoches softball team would be a strong favorite for the honor.

With a record of 14-7-1, The Nacogdoches High School softball team is enjoying success after winning just two games last year. In District play the team is in second place with a district mark of 4-1. Christina May had heard and seen how bad Nacogdoches had been in the past while she coached at Garrison. When she took over the Lady Dragons this year she knew she had her work cut out for her. A nice blend of underclassman with leadership from two seniors the team is thinking they can make a serious run in the playoffs. The winning on the field is contagious and is bleeding over to everything this team of underdogs is doing.

“The attitude has been amazing,” May said. “We have great leadership with our returning juniors and seniors and our younger players have just stepped in and we have just grown together.”

The Lady Dragons will take on Whitehouse on the road on Friday to start the second run through district.

“It feels great having a group of girls you can play with,” senior DK Williams said. “I like being on top and proving people wrong.”

If the playoffs started today, the Lady Dragons would meet up with Longview to open the playoffs. The games have been close for Nacogdoches so they know the final five games will not be easy. They are ready for the task.

“I like being the underdog,” senior Kayden Siers said. “We come in and someone is shocked because we are beating them or competing with them. At the end of the day when you have taken so much of a beating the past few years it is good to come back and get revenge.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.