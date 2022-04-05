Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches softball enjoying winning culture

DK Williams - Nacogdoches softball
DK Williams - Nacogdoches softball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If there was an award for the most improved team, the Nacogdoches softball team would be a strong favorite for the honor.

With a record of 14-7-1, The Nacogdoches High School softball team is enjoying success after winning just two games last year. In District play the team is in second place with a district mark of 4-1. Christina May had heard and seen how bad Nacogdoches had been in the past while she coached at Garrison. When she took over the Lady Dragons this year she knew she had her work cut out for her. A nice blend of underclassman with leadership from two seniors the team is thinking they can make a serious run in the playoffs. The winning on the field is contagious and is bleeding over to everything this team of underdogs is doing.

“The attitude has been amazing,” May said. “We have great leadership with our returning juniors and seniors and our younger players have just stepped in and we have just grown together.”

The Lady Dragons will take on Whitehouse on the road on Friday to start the second run through district.

“It feels great having a group of girls you can play with,” senior DK Williams said. “I like being on top and proving people wrong.”

If the playoffs started today, the Lady Dragons would meet up with Longview to open the playoffs. The games have been close for Nacogdoches so they know the final five games will not be easy. They are ready for the task.

“I like being the underdog,” senior Kayden Siers said. “We come in and someone is shocked because we are beating them or competing with them. At the end of the day when you have taken so much of a beating the past few years it is good to come back and get revenge.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

Angelina Softball
AC softball benefiting from hot hitting
Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby stepping away
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title