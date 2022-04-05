Monday Night’s Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through early Tuesday morning. We are waiting for strong/severe storms to move through East Texas tonight. Most of East Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK, or 30% chance for significant severe weather, during the late evening and overnight hours. At this point, the greatest risk appears to be strong thunderstorm winds of 60-75 mph in the strongest storms. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well as pockets of large hail of 1″ in diameter or larger and some very heavy rainfall is expected, especially over the northern sections of East Texas, north of I-20. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ is possible with a few areas getting closer to 3″ in the stronger storms. Please have all of your devices charged so that you can get all of the weather info you need if you happen to lose power at any point. The KLTV/KTRE Weather Apps will give you all of the watches/warning that come out, plus you will have First Alert Doppler Radar available at any time. Please remain Weather Alert. Once these storms move out in the morning, we are looking for some very pleasant days through the upcoming weekend. We will be on the warm side on Tuesday until a cold front moves through Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s Thursday through Saturday, then warm into the 50s. Highs should be in the lower to middle 80s tomorrow, then cool into the lower 70s/mid 70s on Wednesday. Highs in the 60s on Thursday/Friday, then mid 70s on Sat...finally lower 80s Sunday and Monday. Have a great day. Please remain Weather Alert tonight...

