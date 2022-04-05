Marshall police searching for suspect in deadly Monday night shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead Monday.

According to a report by the department, Marshall police officers were dispatched Monday at 9:25 p.m. to the 600 block of Holland St. in regards to a “trouble unknown” call. Upon arrival, responders were notified that someone had been shot and were in the process of being transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center by private vehicle.

At the hospital, officers said they located a car with multiple bullet impacts on the passenger side. Upon locating the driver, officers learned the passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant apparently wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

The victim, Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., 20, of Marshall, later died as a result of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with information about this incident contact the department at (903) 935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

“This is another tragic loss of a young person in our city. Too many lives are being snuffed out before they have truly begun. We worked through the night investigating this senseless act of violence, and will continue until we have identified and arrested the perpetrator,” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said in a statement. “We need the community’s help though. Somebody knows something, and I ask that you come forward and cooperate with the investigation. My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of this young man during this awful time.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.