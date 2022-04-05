Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man has pleaded guilty to a charge of bestiality after posting an online advertisement seeking a woman to have sex with his dog.
Darrell Gene Wolter, 56, accepted a five-year deferred adjudication sentence in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Longview police detective received a Crime Stoppers tip about an online advertisement for a “kennel lady.”
