Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man has pleaded guilty to a charge of bestiality after posting an online advertisement seeking a woman to have sex with his dog.

Darrell Gene Wolter, 56, accepted a five-year deferred adjudication sentence in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Longview police detective received a Crime Stoppers tip about an online advertisement for a “kennel lady.”

