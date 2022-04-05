Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas by Mama Steph

Watch East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas ... it’s so easy to make, and so packed with flavor you won’t believe it!

Fazzoletti is a thin pasta sheet, and it derives its name from the word handkerchief, since they reminded someone in Liguria of them a long time ago. Instead of making our own fazzoletti from scratch, we can use lasagna noodles broken into four squares each to replicate the look. The pasta isn’t as delicate, since lasagna noodles are a bit thicker, but no one seems to complain, because the flavors are so wonderful in this recipe.

Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

8 ounces of dry lasagna noodles, broken into four squares each

1/2 to 2/3 cup good pesto

1 cup shaved Parmesan

6 ounces raw snow peas

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Boil pasta in well-salted water (I add about a tablespoon salt) for about 12 minutes, or until tender. Remove the pasta, but keep the pasta water.

2. Place the pasta in a large bowl. Then, drop the snow peas into the pasta water and cook until bright green, just a. minute or two if you like to keep them crisp.

3. Drain the snow peas, and add them, the pesto, and the parmesan to the pasta, and stir well until every noodle is coated.

4. Taste for salt level, and add more if needed.

Serve with more shaved parmesan and a sprinkle of black pepper on top. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.
Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms
Faux fazzoletti pasta with pesto and snow peas
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink
Jägerschnitzel by Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant