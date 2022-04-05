Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: The original version of this story stated that Fulton was to serve seven years. That has been corrected.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has handed down a new sentence for a man who was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of a young Tyler woman in a wreck.

James Fulton’s new sentence is 10 years probation. He must not violate the terms of his probation, or he could go to prison for seven years.

He is also required to spend six months in the Smith County Jail as a term of the deferred adjudication.

Fulton, 46, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017, in the death of Haile Beasley in May 2016. The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling Fulton had ineffective counsel.

The resentencing trial lasted for six days, including Tuesday, as the jury deliberated from 10:30 a.m. until about 5:40 p.m.

With both the prosecution and defense resting their cases, closing arguments began in the resentencing trial of James Arthur Fulton.

Fulton, 46, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017, in the death of Haile Beasley in May 2016. The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling Fulton had ineffective counsel.

One of Fulton’s key points of defense was his claim that he was distracted by a deer he saw on the side of the road moments before he crashed his truck into the vehicle of Haile Beasley, killing her. In his initial closing argument, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness called the claim a “fallacy” and said that defense’s pleas to give Fulton probation are only “feeding (his) narcissistic behavior.” Chamness claimed that Fulton was not remorseful for his actions and pointed out that Fulton’s wife could not initially answer during testimony Monday whether it was dangerous for her husband to drive after having consumed alcohol.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm

Latest News

Charger starts fire in SFA residence hall
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program
Mathews said the Administrative Judge and the Technical Advisor listened to testimonies and...
PA Prospect withdraws request to build waste facility in San Augustine County
Tyler ISD parents and volunteers informing the community about the Tyler ISD bond on the May...
Tyler ISD parents, volunteers kick off campaign to pass Tyler ISD Bond during May election
CAMP V SERVICE DOGS
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program