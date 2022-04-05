Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
After a stormy night, the weather has calmed down. Cold Front Wed AM will cool us off for several days. A few sprinkles Wed AM...that's it.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After last night/early morning storms, we are looking at some very nice days ahead. A cold front moves through early tomorrow morning, cooling us off nicely. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s tomorrow morning before warming a bit, into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Winds shift out of the NW at 15-25 mph which will allow much cooler air to move in for an extended stay. Lows in the 40s from Thursday through Saturday morning and highs only in the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday before we warm back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Sunday, we really warm up as winds shift out of the south and stays that way through Tuesday. Highs in the middle 80s, Sunday through Tuesday. Rain chances increase once again on Monday of next week and remain in the forecast through at least Tuesday. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible on these days as well. Enjoy your day...

