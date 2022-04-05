Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deadly Dallas concert did not have permit according to police

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say an outdoor concert in Dallas where one person was killed and 15 others were injured by gunfire over the weekend did not have a permit.

Police on Monday updated the number injured, saying 15 people were injured by gunfire and one woman was injured but not by gunfire. Police didn’t say how she was injured. Police said those injured ranged in age from 13 to 29. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a Monday news conference that all of those injured were in stable condition.

Garcia said that with “a permit and proper promoter oversight, we can better be prepared for events and crowds.”

