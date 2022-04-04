Whitehouse’s Schroeder wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Sam Rayburn Reservoir

BROOKELAND, Texas (News release) – Boater Blake Schroeder of Whitehouse, Texas, caught five bass Saturday weighing 23 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Sam Rayburn Reservoir. The tournament, hosted by the Jasper County Development District, was the third event for the Bass Fishing League Cowboy Division. Schroeder earned $5,475 for his victory.

”It wasn’t fast and furious by any means,” Schroeder said. “I caught one big one on a 6th Sense Cloud 9 C15 crankbait that was about 7½ pounds. I caught a few other ones on a Carolina rig with a Big Bite Baits Pro Lizard in 8 to 12 feet of water. I also caught some of my better ones on beds around hay grass and buck brush on a 3-inch Big Bite Baits soft plastic.”

Schroeder said he caught 15 bass during the course of the day, 11 of which were keepers, fishing north of the Highway 147 bridge.

”This is my third BFL win, and it feels good,” Schroeder said. “I know it’s an accomplishment to win one, and there aren’t a ton of people who get the opportunity to win several, so I’m certainly blessed to have the chance to win in back-to-back years. And winning against the field of anglers that fish Sam Rayburn is an accomplishment in itself.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:

1st: Blake Schroeder, Whitehouse, Texas, five bass, 23-4, $5,475

2nd: Tater Reynolds, Florien, La., five bass, 22-9, $2,737

3rd: Chris Diberardino, Zavalla, Texas, five bass, 21-8, $2,327 (includes $500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus)

4th: Cameron Mattison, Benton, La., five bass, 20-8, $2,056

4th: Shaine Campbell, Brookeland, Texas, five bass, 20-8, $1,186

6th: Wyatt Frankens, Corrigan, Texas, five bass, 19-9, $1,004

7th: Dicky Newberry, Houston, Texas, five bass, 18-6, $912

8th: Logan Sherrer, Karnack, Texas, five bass, 18-5, $821

9th: Jason Bonds, Lufkin, Texas, five bass, 18-1, $730

10th: Dillon Harrell, New Caney, Texas, five bass, 17-11, $639

Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

Mattison had a 9-pound, 10-ounce largemouth that was the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division and earned the day’s Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $870.Rondell Joseph of Manvel, Texas, won the Strike King Co-angler Division and $2,737 Saturday after catching five bass weighing 15 pounds, 9 ounces.The top 10 Strike King co-anglers were:

1st: Rondell Joseph, Manvel, Texas, five bass, 15-9, $2,737

2nd: Bryan Myers, Ragley, La., five bass, 14-11, $1,369

3rd: Tim Sink, Kemah, Texas, five bass, 14-8, $913

4th: John Pilinski, Haughton, La., two bass, 13-4, $1,074

5th: Ron Dickens, North Richland Hills, Texas, four bass, 13-0, $547

6th: Darren Bland, Orange, Texas, four bass, 12-14, $502

7th: Albert Ignacio, Dallas, Texas, five bass, 12-13, $456

8th: Mitchel Martin, Washington, La., five bass, 12-7, $388

8th: Byron Green, Humble, Texas, four bass, 12-7, $388

10th: Eric Pearce, Roanoke, Texas, five bass, 11-11, $319

Pilinski caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, a fish weighing in at 9 pounds, 7 ounces. The catch earned him the day’s Berkley Big Bass Co-angler award of $435.

After three events, Tater Reynolds of Florien, Louisiana, leads the Bass Fishing League Cowboy Division Boater Angler of the Year (AOY) race with 744 points, while Albert Ignacio of Dallas, Texas, leads the Strike King Co-Angler Division AOY race with 708 points.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 20-22 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Grand Lake in Grove, Oklahoma. Boaters will compete for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

The 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Regional Championships where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American. The 2022 All-American will be held June 2-4 at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the MLF Toyota Series, the pathway to the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

