Monday’s Weather: Thunderstorms likely tonight

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with warm temperatures reaching the 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for rain today, but most of the day will likely remain dry for most of East Texas. However, the chance for thunderstorms become likely this evening and continues overnight tonight with a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Tonight into early tomorrow morning will be a First Alert Weather Day. Strong, damaging winds will be the main threat but some hail and a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Much of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms until early tomorrow morning. The rain ends early tomorrow with some clearing tomorrow afternoon, then the cold front arrives midweek with some cooler temperatures through Friday.

