Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, a cold front drives showers and thunderstorms into our area, as early as 9-10PM for northwestern counties. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight because some of these storms could be strong to severe. Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of East Texas in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds and flooding will be the greatest threat with this storm system, and there is an increased flood risk for areas generally north of US Highway 84. Both isolated tornadoes and large hail are possible as well with any isolated strong storms/segments of the line. This system should be clearing out of East Texas before sunrise tomorrow with morning temps in the low 60s.

Tuesday will feature decreasing cloud cover and highs in the mid 80s. A second cold front will push through on Wednesday and take our highs to the low 70s and upper 60s for the remainder of the work week. We’ll see lows back in the 40s, and maybe upper 30s on Saturday morning. Through this same period, we’ll see dry and breezy conditions. This will create unfavorable burning conditions, and outdoor burning will be high discouraged for Wednesday through at least next Sunday. Our next chance for rain after tonight? You guessed it... maybe next Monday. We’ll be watching. Have a great afternoon.

