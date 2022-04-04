Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lubbock radio DJ reaching Ukraine on shortwave WTWW with truth, hope, classic hits

WTWW's transmitter in Tennessee
WTWW's transmitter in Tennessee(Source: WSMV video)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The uniqueness of shortwave radio is proving beneficial for reaching across the world at a time of war and WTWW’s radio “legends,” including one from Lubbock, are working to entertain and inform.

“It’s a war between good and evil,” Dan Collins said. “That’s the way we look at it. It’s great that we can do that. Shortwave radio, ham radio, is a marvelous way to get that accomplished.”

WTWW 5080 KHz is out of Lebanon, Tennessee. Lubbock’s Dan “The Music Man” Collins is one of several DJs who volunteer their time for the nonprofit station playing Rock & Roll.

“Thursday night, I’m on the air one night a week,” Collins said. “I’ve been in radio a little over 50 years and I was on the radio here in Lubbock for several years at a radio station playing this type of music. It’s just fun. I’ve been on this station about one year, and it’s just fun to play the music and just have a ball.”

As the war in Ukraine has continued, listeners in the region have been met with messages from listeners and music to take their minds off the horrors of Russia’s invasion.

“I got a friend in the Ukraine that I’ve been emailing back and forth with and corresponding with and he loves Creedence Clearwater Revival,” Collins said. “He loves it. I mean, he’s a big fan. It’s just kind of cool to be able to entertain the folks and also put some things in that they may not know. We have listeners in Russia. They don’t get the truth. They’ll never get the truth, but they can’t stop us. That’s the beauty of it.”

WTWW has also opened up a phone line, 1-833-390-5085, allowing listeners to record their messages to be played on the air.

You can also listen via the website and make requests. Click here for WTWW online.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
A large tree fell onto a carport on Tomlin Street in Whitehouse early Tuesday morning.
Large tree falls on carport in Whitehouse, no injuries reported
Lufkin Ford
East Texas car dealerships see rebound from chip shortages
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation