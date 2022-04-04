Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Louisiana man killed in Panola County crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday morning crash west of Carthage left one driver dead and another injured.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling westbound on the shoulder of State Highway 315 at a slow rate of speed. Meanwhile, Allen Leachman, 63, of Ruston, Louisiana, was traveling westbound on the same highway approaching the pickup. The driver of the pickup turned left into the lane of travel where it was struck by Leachman’s vehicle.

The driver of the pickup was taken to UT Health East Texas in Carthage. Leachman was pronounced dead at the scene.

