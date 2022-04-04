Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas tax expert gives advice on preparing for upcoming IRS deadline

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CPA and tax expert Walker Wilhelmi talks to East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about things everyone should do before filing their taxes this year. Wilhelmi gives advice on what to do if you got the third federal stimulus payment, if you received the advance child tax credit payment, as well as what to do if you earned money from cryptocurrency.

