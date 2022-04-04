Kilgore College athletic director explains how Title IX made career possible

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, where it’s benefited women to also have the same opportunities as men, especially in sports.

Courtney Pruitt the athletic director at Kilgore College praises Title IX. “Title IX has done a number of things just for me being able to be a female head coach. I was able to do that very early on in my career, and now coming to be the second athletic director who is also a female at Kilgore College. I mean that is unheard of especially at 38-years-old.

Courtney Pruitt has been prepared for her latest step of what many would say is a fast-rising career.

From her basketball-playing high school days at Longview to Lon Morris, Newberry College in South Carolina where she graduated, back to Lon Morris as a head basketball coach and assistant track coach.

“And at the same time I drive over to Nacogdoches twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays working on my masters. Got that, and then took my first head coaching job at Ranger Junior College.”

She’s been the athletic director since January. “It’s been great. Kilgore College is a great place to work, it’s at home so that makes it you know. The perks of seeing my mom and dad every day, seeing my children my husband every day, but just being here I wouldn’t say growing up on this campus but in a way I did.”

Her roots also include once being in the Apache ladies family and is proud seeing TJC winning the National Championship. Trenia Tillis-Hoard, Apache Ladies Coach said “she’s come a long way I am so proud for her. She deserves this moment. She’s worked on this moment, and she’s gonna be good at it. This is the best position for her this is the absolute best position for her.

When asked if she is the boss or the leader Pruitt said, “I’m the leader, the leader. The boss you know they just point and tell you what to do. The leader gets in there and gets work done with you, works with you side-by-side. So I would not consider myself the boss.”

Title IX has opened so many doors for her and she wants to be among those that younger ladies interested in sports can look up to while she says her overall goal is “as long as I continue to follow the right path and stay on the right steps to continue open doors, but I’m just happy not just for me but for other females out there in the world who aspire. You never know who’s watching, who’s wants to be you know in an administrative role in athletics. You just don’t have to be a coach anymore. You can be an administrator.”

