Gov. Abbott visits Tyler for roundtable discussion with business owners

Abbott pushes for legislature to pass his ‘Taxpayer Bill of Rights’
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Tyler on Monday for a roundtable discussion about property taxes.

Abbott met with business leaders at Price International, a commercial truck dealer based in Tyler. While there, Abbott discussed property taxes and other impacts on small businesses.

Abbott told reporters this was part of a statewide effort to understand the challenges faced by small businesses.

”We want to make sure that we have a government in the state of Texas that’s going to be working for all small businesses across the state,” Abbott said. “One thing I know for a fact that will be good for all businesses is if the legislature will pass this ‘Taxpayer Bill of Rights’, that will reduce tax burdens on our small businesses in the state of Texas.”

While at Price International, Abbott signed one of the trucks they’ve sold. It’s a fuel distributor already bought by an East Texas business, according to Rodney Price of Price International.

Gov. Abbott signs a commercial truck at Price International in Tyler.
Gov. Abbott signs a commercial truck at Price International in Tyler.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

Among the business leaders in attendance: John Soules, Steve Coker, Benny Swan, Mark Whatley, Marc Grimes, Cambridge Bosworth, Charles Reid, and Carl Owens. Annie Spillman, the state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, was also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

